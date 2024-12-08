Fantasy Basketball
Noah Clowney headshot

Noah Clowney News: Suiting up Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 8, 2024

Clowney (ankle) is available for Sunday's game against the Bucks, Lucas Kaplan of NetsDaily.com reports.

Clowney is cleared to suit up for the first time since Nov. 24. He'll likely face some restrictions, but with Cam Thomas (hamstring) Jaylen Martin (knee), Ziaire Williams (knee) and Bojan Bogdanovic (foot) still out, there should be a clear path to playing time for Clowney on Sunday.

Noah Clowney
Brooklyn Nets
