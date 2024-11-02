Noah Clowney News: Swats two shots in win

Clowney recorded seven points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 15 minutes during Friday's 120-112 victory over the Bulls.

Clowney has operated as one of Brooklyn's primary bench options in the frontcourt this season. However, with Ben Simmons expected to sit out the first leg of the team's back-to-back Sunday, Clowney could receive increased playing time.