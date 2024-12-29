Noah Clowney News: Tallies double figures in start

Clowney contributed 13 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds over 28 minutes during Sunday's 102-101 loss to Orlando.

Clowney returned to the Nets starting lineup following the trade of Dorian Finney-Smith, connecting on a trio of threes while finishing as one of four Brooklyn players in double figures in scoring Sunday. Clowney has connected on three or more threes in seven outings this season, having reached double figures in scoring in seven of his last 10 appearances.