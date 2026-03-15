Noah Clowney News: Won't play Monday
Clowney (rest) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup with the Trail Blazers.
Clowney only logged 19 minutes his last time out, and Monday's game does not come in a back-to-back set, so the 21-year-old getting popped with a maintenance day is a bit egregious. With Clowney unavailable, Danny Wolf should get all the run he can handle and Josh Minott will have the chance for some extended minutes.
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