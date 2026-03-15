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Noah Clowney News: Won't play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 15, 2026 at 2:01pm

Clowney (rest) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup with the Trail Blazers.

Clowney only logged 19 minutes his last time out, and Monday's game does not come in a back-to-back set, so the 21-year-old getting popped with a maintenance day is a bit egregious. With Clowney unavailable, Danny Wolf should get all the run he can handle and Josh Minott will have the chance for some extended minutes.

Noah Clowney
Brooklyn Nets
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