Noah Penda News: Assigned to G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 27, 2026 at 9:46am

Orlando assigned Penda to the G League's Osceola Magic on Friday.

This is likely to be a short assignment for Penda as the Magic look to maximize his live reps. After appearing in 19 straight NBA games from Jan. 6 through Feb. 21, Penda hasn't seen action in Orlando's past three contests.

Noah Penda
Orlando Magic
