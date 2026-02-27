Noah Penda News: Assigned to G League
Orlando assigned Penda to the G League's Osceola Magic on Friday.
This is likely to be a short assignment for Penda as the Magic look to maximize his live reps. After appearing in 19 straight NBA games from Jan. 6 through Feb. 21, Penda hasn't seen action in Orlando's past three contests.
