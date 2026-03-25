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Noah Penda News: Fails to score again Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Penda totaled zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and two assists across five minutes during Tuesday's 136-131 loss to the Cavaliers.

Penda failed to score for the third time in the past five games, continuing to play a modest role off the bench, despite all of the injuries in Orlando. In nine appearances over the past two weeks, he has averaged just 2.6 points and 1.9 rebounds in 12.5 minutes per game, leaving him outside the top 350 during that time.

Noah Penda
Orlando Magic
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