Noah Penda News: Garbage time appearance

Penda contributed four points (2-2 FG) in six minutes during Friday's 121-90 Play-In Game win over the Hornets.

Penda took advantage of a lopsided result, suiting up for the first time in the past four games. Friday's victory sees the Magic moving on to face the Pistons in the first round of the playoffs. Based on what we have seen in recent times, don't expect to see Penda on the floor, at least not when it matters.