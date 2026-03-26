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Noah Penda News: Moves out of rotation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Penda (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Thursday in the Magic's 121-117 win over the Kings.

Penda dropped out of the rotation, ending a stretch of 13 consecutive appearances in which he averaged 3.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 14.6 minutes per contest. The Magic played Thursday's contest without Franz Wagner (ankle), Anthony Black (abdomen) and Jonathan Isaac (knee), so Penda will have difficulty regaining a foothold on the second unit if/when any of those injured players return to action.

Noah Penda
Orlando Magic
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