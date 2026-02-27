Noah Penda News: Recalled from G League
Orlando recalled Penda from the G League's Osceola Magic on Friday.
Penda joined Osceola for its 128-111 win over the Cleveland Charge, during which he recorded 13 points (4-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal across 31 minutes. The rookie second-rounder has logged just 15 minutes in three appearances over Orlando's last six games and isn't guaranteed to see the floor against the Pistons on Sunday.
