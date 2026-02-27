Noah Penda headshot

Noah Penda News: Recalled from G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Orlando recalled Penda from the G League's Osceola Magic on Friday.

Penda joined Osceola for its 128-111 win over the Cleveland Charge, during which he recorded 13 points (4-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal across 31 minutes. The rookie second-rounder has logged just 15 minutes in three appearances over Orlando's last six games and isn't guaranteed to see the floor against the Pistons on Sunday.

Noah Penda
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
