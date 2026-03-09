Noah Penda headshot

Noah Penda News: Strong line off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Penda amassed eight points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and two steals in 24 minutes during Sunday's 130-91 win over the Bucks.

Penda made a tremendous impact off the bench and took advantage of some garbage time in this blowout win. Penda has been a fringe rotation player in recent weeks, so this has the look of an outlier performance.

Noah Penda
Orlando Magic
