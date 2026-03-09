Noah Penda News: Strong line off bench
Penda amassed eight points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and two steals in 24 minutes during Sunday's 130-91 win over the Bucks.
Penda made a tremendous impact off the bench and took advantage of some garbage time in this blowout win. Penda has been a fringe rotation player in recent weeks, so this has the look of an outlier performance.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Noah Penda See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Noah Penda See More