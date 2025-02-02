Noah Starkey News: All-around outing in G League

Starkey notched 16 points (6-7 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and one steal in 23 minutes during Saturday's 126-92 G League win over the South Bay Lakers.

Starkey tied his season high with 16 points, a mark he's reached four times across 27 G League outings. He also notched his fifth double-double and tied his season highs with five assists and three blocks.