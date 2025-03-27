Noah Starkey News: Grabs nine boards in G League loss

Starkey tallied four points (1-5 FG, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and one block across 24 minutes Wednesday during the G League Oklahoma City Blue's 119-114 loss to the Rip City Remix.

It wasn't Starkey's night on the offensive end, but he made an impact elsewhere by leading the Blue on the glass and as a distributor. He's been a force on the boards of late, averaging 7.8 rebounds over his last four appearances while also recording at least one block in each matchup over this stretch.