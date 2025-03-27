Noah Starkey News: Grabs nine boards in G League loss
Starkey tallied four points (1-5 FG, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and one block across 24 minutes Wednesday during the G League Oklahoma City Blue's 119-114 loss to the Rip City Remix.
It wasn't Starkey's night on the offensive end, but he made an impact elsewhere by leading the Blue on the glass and as a distributor. He's been a force on the boards of late, averaging 7.8 rebounds over his last four appearances while also recording at least one block in each matchup over this stretch.
Noah Starkey
Free Agent
