Noah Starkey News: Hauls in 18 boards in G League

Starkey compiled seven points (3-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 18 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal Friday during the G League Oklahoma City Blue's 113-103 loss to the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Starkey's 18 rebounds Friday was a G League season high -- six of which came on the offensive boards -- and was the fourth time he's logged at least 10 rebounds during the regular season. He's averaged 8.8 points on 61.0 percent shooting, 9.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.5 blocks over 26.2 minutes per game over his last 10 G League outings.