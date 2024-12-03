Noah Starkey News: Perfect from field in loss

Starkey posted 16 points (7-7 FG, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 30 minutes during Monday's 128-124 G League loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Starkey didn't miss a shot from the field en route to tying his season high with 16 points. He also tied his season-best mark of 11 rebounds, recording his second straight double-double and third overall. He's blocked multiple shots four times, including in back-to-back games.