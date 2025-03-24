Noah Starkey News: Solid defensive impact in win

Starkey supplied 10 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 26 minutes during Sunday's 126-123 G League win over the Memphis Hustle.

Starkey flirted with a double-double Sunday and led the team with two blocks. Across nine contests (five starts) in the month of March, Starkey is averaging 6.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 blocks in 20.6 minutes.