Noah Starkey News: Solid defensive impact in win
Starkey supplied 10 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 26 minutes during Sunday's 126-123 G League win over the Memphis Hustle.
Starkey flirted with a double-double Sunday and led the team with two blocks. Across nine contests (five starts) in the month of March, Starkey is averaging 6.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 blocks in 20.6 minutes.
Noah Starkey
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now