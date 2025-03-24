Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Noah Starkey headshot

Noah Starkey News: Solid defensive impact in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 24, 2025 at 9:15pm

Starkey supplied 10 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 26 minutes during Sunday's 126-123 G League win over the Memphis Hustle.

Starkey flirted with a double-double Sunday and led the team with two blocks. Across nine contests (five starts) in the month of March, Starkey is averaging 6.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 blocks in 20.6 minutes.

Noah Starkey
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now