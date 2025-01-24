Nojel Eastern Injury: Misses game for undisclosed reason

Eastern was absent during Friday's 107-83 loss to the Valley Suns due to an undisclosed reason.

Eastern wasn't active during Friday's contest, though his absence was listed as either an injury or illness with no further detail. Eastern's next opportunity to return to the Iowa rotation is Monday, and he should be considered day-to-day until then. Eastern has appeared in 12 G League games this season, averaging 11.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.8 steals per contest.