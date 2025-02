Eastern (undisclosed) didn't play in Thursday's 121-116 G League loss to the Rip City Remix.

Specifics on the issue are unknown, though Eastern's next chance to play will come Thursday against the Sioux Falls Skyforce. He is averaging 14.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.6 steals in 31.2 minutes per contest across 20 G League outings.