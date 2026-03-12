Nojel Eastern Injury: Out with foot injury

Eastern (foot) didn't play in Wednesday's 123-116 G League loss to the South Bay Lakers.

Eastern recently missed some time with a right foot injury, but now he's battling an issue with his left foot. The 26-year-old's absence frees up a bit of playing time, as Eastern is averaging 6.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 16.3 minutes per game across 24 G League regular-season outings.