Nojel Eastern News: Balanced effort in double-double

Eastern notched 19 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists and one block over 41 minutes in Sunday's 117-108 G League loss to San Diego.

Eastern put forth a well-rounded performance Sunday, handing out a team-high-tying assist total while finishing second on the team in rebounds in a double-double showing. Eastern has appeared in 22 G League contests, averaging 14.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game.