Nojel Eastern headshot

Nojel Eastern News: Boosts from deep off bench in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Eastern posted 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt), two assists, one rebound, one steal and one block over 16 minutes in Wednesday's 130-102 G League loss to Oklahoma City.

Eastern provided a spark off the Wolves bench in Wednesday's contest, connecting on a team-high-tying mark from three and concluding as one of five Iowa players with a double-digit point total in a losing effort. Eastern has appeared in 27 G League contests, averaging 13.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.4 steals per game.

Nojel Eastern
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
