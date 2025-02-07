Nojel Eastern News: Boosts offensively in victory
Eastern recorded 11 points (3-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists and two rebounds over 36 minutes in Friday's 121-116 G League win over Stockton.
Eastern saw success from deep in Friday's contest, connecting on a trio of threes while ending as one of seven Wolves with a double-digit point total to go along with a handful of assists. Eastern has appeared in 18 G League contests, averaging 12.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.7 steals per game.
Nojel Eastern
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now