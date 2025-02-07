Nojel Eastern News: Boosts offensively in victory

Eastern recorded 11 points (3-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists and two rebounds over 36 minutes in Friday's 121-116 G League win over Stockton.

Eastern saw success from deep in Friday's contest, connecting on a trio of threes while ending as one of seven Wolves with a double-digit point total to go along with a handful of assists. Eastern has appeared in 18 G League contests, averaging 12.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.7 steals per game.