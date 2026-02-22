Nojel Eastern News: Full stat line in return

Eastern (undisclosed) logged five points (2-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 15 minutes during Sunday's 117-115 G League loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Eastern made his return from an undisclosed issue, chipping in across the board for the Iowa Wolves off the bench. The 26-year-old hasn't made a single start over 20 G League appearances in 2025-26, so the expectation moving forward is that Eastern will continue to operate from the second unit.