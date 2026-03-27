Nojel Eastern News: Limited action in return

Eastern (foot) finished with zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one assist during four minutes in Thursday's 133-106 G League win over the Oklahoma City Blue.

Eastern barely made an impact as he was ready only for a short outing following his recovery from a foot injury. He'll look to play a greater role as we advance, but even at full health, he's usually a second-unit option in the rotation behind Zyon Pullin and Jules Bernard (undisclosed).