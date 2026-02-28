Nojel Eastern News: Limited in return to action
Eastern (foot) contributed two points (1-1 FG) and one rebound across four minutes in Friday's 118-117 G League win over the Mexico City Capitanes.
Eastern was healthy enough to log a few minutes of play after dealing with a minor blow. He has been part of Iowa's second unit in most games this season, and that shouldn't change in the short term, with Jules Bernard ahead of him in the race for a starting spot.
Nojel Eastern
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now