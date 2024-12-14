Nojel Eastern News: Makes debut in victory
Eastern tallied eight points (3-3 FG, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and one assist over 11 minutes in Friday's 114-113 win over Motor City.
Eastern made his debut with Iowa on Friday after being sidelined to this point with a calf injury. Eastern made the most of his limited time off the bench, finishing two points shy of the double-digit mark. Eastern appeared in 16 games with the Wolves a season ago, averaging 6.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.4 steals per outing.
Nojel Eastern
Free Agent
