Nojel Eastern News: Near double-double in balanced game

Eastern notched 10 points (5-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt), nine rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks over 40 minutes in Monday's 130-127 G League loss to Salt Lake City.

Eastern displayed his two-way play in Monday's contest, notching a team-high pair of blocks and a team-high-tying trio of steals while finishing one rebound short of a double-double. Eastern has appeared in 13.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game.