Nojel Eastern News: Nearly perfect as leading scorer
Eastern finished with 34 points (12-15 FG, 5-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block over 40 minutes in Saturday's 125-120 G League win over Stockton.
Eastern put on a show Saturday, shooting perfect from three and at the free throw line while nearly shooting perfect from en route to surpassing the 30-point mark as Iowa's top scorer. Eastern has appeared in 19 G League contests this year, averaging 14.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.7 steals per game.
Nojel Eastern
Free Agent
