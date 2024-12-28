Nojel Eastern News: Nears double-double in defeat
Eastern finished with 10 points (4-8 FG, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and three steals in 35 minutes in Friday's 105-94 loss to Mexico City.
Eastern did a little bit of everything for Iowa in Friday's contest, leading all players in rebounds and steals while finishing one board shy of a double-double. Over three G League contests this season, Eastern has averaged 8.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 blocks per outing.
Nojel Eastern
Free Agent
