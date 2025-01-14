Nojel Eastern News: Reaches 20 points in defeat

Eastern posted 20 points (6-13 FG< 4-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal over 32 minutes in Monday's 128-114 G League loss to Rip City.

Eastern provided a lift to Iowa from deep in Monday's contest, leading all players in threes made while finishing as one of two Wolves with 20 or more points in a losing effort. Eastern has appeared in 11 G League contests this season, averaging 11.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.6 steals per game.