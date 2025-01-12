Nojel Eastern News: Reaches double figures in loss

Eastern finished with 12 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one steal over 23 minutes in Saturday's 132-113 G League loss to Rio Grande Valley.

Eastern provided a spark offensively in Saturday's high-scoring defeat, ending as one of four Iowa players with a double-digit point total. Eastern has appeared in 10 G League outings this season, averaging 10.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.7 steals a game.