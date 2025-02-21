Nojel Eastern News: Struggles in return

Eastern recorded 12 points (4-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one steal in 24 minutes during Thursday's 108-104 loss to the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Eastern returned to action Thursday after missing time due to an unknown issue. Despite shooting 51.0 percent from the field and 43.8 percent from three this season, Eastern struggled with his efficiency in Thursday's loss.