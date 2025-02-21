Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nojel Eastern headshot

Nojel Eastern News: Struggles in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 21, 2025 at 10:32am

Eastern recorded 12 points (4-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one steal in 24 minutes during Thursday's 108-104 loss to the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Eastern returned to action Thursday after missing time due to an unknown issue. Despite shooting 51.0 percent from the field and 43.8 percent from three this season, Eastern struggled with his efficiency in Thursday's loss.

Nojel Eastern
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now