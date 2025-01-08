Nojel Eastern News: Top scorer in two-way showcase

Eastern notched 23 points (10-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt), five rebounds, five steals and three assists over 29 minutes in Tuesday's 112-101 G League loss to Santa Cruz.

Eastern made a strong impact on both ends of the court in Tuesday's G League battle, leading all players in scoring and steals despite playing in just under 30 minutes as a starter. Eastern has averaged 10.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.9 steals over eight G League contests this season.