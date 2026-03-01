Nolan Hickman Injury: Absent due to illness

Hickman was sidelined in Saturday's 137-117 G League win over the College Park Skyhawks while he dealt with an illness.

Hickman will look to recover ahead of upcoming matchups, but it's unclear when he'll be ready for significant action. Despite starting in the last game he played on Feb. 26, Hickman hasn't been a huge contributor and has failed to find consistency in most stats. Kadary Richmond did a good job Saturday and should continue to benefit from any time the ill player is forced to miss.