Nolan Hickman News: Dealing with muscular injury

Hickman missed Friday's 118-108 G League loss to the Greensboro Swarm due to a hamstring issue.

Hickman failed to get involved in his side's final game of the season, as they were knocked out in the second playoffs round. While it's unclear if he's dealing with a significant injury, the guard will have plenty of time to work on his recovery ahead of the next campaign. His final numbers in 2025-26 were 9.2 points, 2.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 0.8 steals per game.