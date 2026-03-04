Nolan Hickman News: Returns from absence

Hickman logged 18 points (7-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Tuesday's 130-121 G League loss to the Gold.

Hickman is healthy again after missing Saturday's loss versus the Skyhawks due to an illness. The 22-year-old ended up having a strong outing in his return, scoring 18 points despite coming off the bench while converting 41.2 percent of his field-goal attempts.