Nolan Hickman News: Scores season-high points in win
Hickman compiled 23 points (8-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, 11 assists, three steals and one block across 40 minutes during Tuesday's 137-130 win over Santa Cruz.
Hickman took advantage of a rare start, setting new season-high totals in both points scored and assists en route to recording his second double-double of the campaign. The 6-foot-2 guard is currently averaging just 8.4 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists across 36 appearances this season.
Nolan Hickman
Free Agent
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