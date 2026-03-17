Nolan Traore Injury: Probable for Wednesday
Traore has a right eye abrasion and is probable for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.
Traore has played a modest role for the Nets in recent weeks. Over his last seven outings, he's shooting 33.9 percent from the field with 7.7 points and 3.0 assists in 19.3 minutes per contest.
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