Nolan Traore Injury: Questionable for Sunday
Traore is questionable to play Sunday in Toronto due to an illness, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.
If Traore can't give it a go Sunday, Drake Powell would likely pick up most of his minutes. Check back for official word on Traore closer to Sunday's tipoff.
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