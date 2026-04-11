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Nolan Traore Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Traore is questionable to play Sunday in Toronto due to an illness, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

If Traore can't give it a go Sunday, Drake Powell would likely pick up most of his minutes. Check back for official word on Traore closer to Sunday's tipoff.

Nolan Traore
Brooklyn Nets
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