Nolan Traore headshot

Nolan Traore Injury: Won't suit up Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Traore (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raptors.

The rookie first-rounder is under the weather and will miss Brooklyn's regular-season finale. Traore saw limited action early in the campaign but eventually earned a more sizable role, and he'll finish the season with averages of 8.9 points, 3.8 assists and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 38.0 percent from the field in 22.2 minutes per showing across 56 regular-season games (31 starts).

Nolan Traore
Brooklyn Nets
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