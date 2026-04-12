Nolan Traore Injury: Won't suit up Sunday
Traore (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raptors.
The rookie first-rounder is under the weather and will miss Brooklyn's regular-season finale. Traore saw limited action early in the campaign but eventually earned a more sizable role, and he'll finish the season with averages of 8.9 points, 3.8 assists and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 38.0 percent from the field in 22.2 minutes per showing across 56 regular-season games (31 starts).
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