Nolan Traore headshot

Nolan Traore News: Battles foul trouble Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 7, 2026 at 9:29pm

Traore contributed two points (1-5 FG), one rebound, two assists, one block and one steal over 15 minutes during Saturday's 107-105 victory over the Pistons.

Traore picked up four early fouls, limiting him to just 15 minutes, all of which came in the first three quarters. Despite having seemingly locked down a starting position, Traore has been far from a must-roster player. In his past 14 games, he has barely put up top-300 numbers, averaging 12.6 points, 5.3 assists and 1.2 steals in 27.9 minutes per game over that stretch.

Nolan Traore
Brooklyn Nets
