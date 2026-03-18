Nolan Traore headshot

Nolan Traore News: Cleared to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Traore (eye) is available for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.

As expected, Traore has been upgraded from probable to available and should slide back into the starting five. He's started 22 straight appearances, but the production has been lackluster, averaging 10.6 points, 4.5 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.2 stocks while shooting 41.1 percent from the field.

Nolan Traore
Brooklyn Nets
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