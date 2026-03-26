Nolan Traore News: Cleared to play

Traore (rest) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Friday's game against the Lakers.

Traore received a scheduled night off Wednesday, but he's been given the green light to suit up for Friday's tilt. The 19-year-old is averaging 9.0 points, 2.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in his last five outings.