Nolan Traore News: Gets back on track

Traore logged 17 points (5-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), one rebound, three assists, one block and two steals across 27 minutes during Friday's 105-86 loss to the Thunder.

Traore entered the All-Star break riding a hot stretch of play, but cooled off once regular play resumed. The rookie first-rounder got back on track Friday after scoring 17 points against the Thunder along with a block and two steals on the defensive end. It was his fourth time scoring 17 or more points so far in his career, all within the past month.