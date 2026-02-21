Nolan Traore headshot

Nolan Traore News: Gets back on track

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Traore logged 17 points (5-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), one rebound, three assists, one block and two steals across 27 minutes during Friday's 105-86 loss to the Thunder.

Traore entered the All-Star break riding a hot stretch of play, but cooled off once regular play resumed. The rookie first-rounder got back on track Friday after scoring 17 points against the Thunder along with a block and two steals on the defensive end. It was his fourth time scoring 17 or more points so far in his career, all within the past month.

Nolan Traore
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
