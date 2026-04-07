Nolan Traore News: Not starting Tuesday

Traore won't start in Tuesday's game against Milwaukee, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.

Traore has been a fixture in the starting lineup since the end of January. However, with head coach Jordi Fernandez evaluating things for next season, Ben Saraf (back), who was upgraded to available after missing Sunday's 121-115 win over Washington, will re-enter the starting lineup, sending Traore to the bench.