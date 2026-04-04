Nolan Traore News: Posts decent final line
Traore produced 13 points (5-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, four assists, one block and three steals in 29 minutes during Friday's 141-107 loss to Atlanta.
Traore put together a solid shooting line and knocked down a pair of threes after going 0-for-2 from deep in his previous showing Tuesday against Charlotte. He more notably tallied a team-high three steals and collected his first swat since March 23. The rookie guard appears back on track after a few tough games down the stretch of March, as he's averaging 13.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.3 steals in his last three outings.
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