Nolan Traore headshot

Nolan Traore News: Productive in win Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Traore produced 17 points (6-9 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, four assists and one block over 23 minutes during Monday's 126-115 win over the Grizzlies.

Traore got back on track, scoring double digits for the first time in his past three games. With Egor Demin (foot) ruled out for the remainder of the season, Traore should be able to maintain a starting spot moving forward. With that said, his production over the past month has been far from exemplary. In 14 games during that span, he has averaged 12.3 points, 5.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 three-pointers in 26.9 minutes per contest, leaving him outside the top 250 in standard fantasy formats.

Nolan Traore
Brooklyn Nets
