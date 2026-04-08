Nolan Traore News: Ruled out vs. Indiana
Traore (rest) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Pacers.
Traore will sit out the front end of this back-to-back, and his next chance to play will come Friday in Milwaukee. With the rookie first-rounder unavailable, Ben Saraf and Malachi Smith are candidates for increased run.
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