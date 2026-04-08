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Nolan Traore News: Ruled out vs. Indiana

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Traore (rest) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Pacers.

Traore will sit out the front end of this back-to-back, and his next chance to play will come Friday in Milwaukee. With the rookie first-rounder unavailable, Ben Saraf and Malachi Smith are candidates for increased run.

Nolan Traore
Brooklyn Nets
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