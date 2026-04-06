Nolan Traore News: Scores 23 points in win

Traore racked up 23 points (7-18 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and seven assists in 28 minutes during Sunday's 121-115 win over the Wizards.

Traore recorded a season-high 23 points as the Nets improved to 19-59 on the season. He's shooting 35.6 percent from the field over his last six games with averages of 12.0 points, 5.5 assists, 2.7 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.7 three-pointers in 25.4 minutes per contest.