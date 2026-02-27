Nolan Traore News: Sees big workload in start
Traore totaled 13 points (5-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and three assists over 30 minutes during Thursday's 126-110 loss to the Spurs.
Traore's minutes have been solid in recent weeks, but his fantasy appeal leaves a lot to be desired. Over his last five games, he's seeing 29.9 minutes per contest with 11.4 points, 4.4 assists, 1.6 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 0.8 three-pointers.
