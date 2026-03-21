Nolan Traore News: Sniffs double-double

Traore amassed 11 points (3-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and one steal over 24 minutes before fouling out of Friday's 93-92 loss to New York.

Traore had a rough shooting performance and needed 11 shots to score 11 points, but fantasy managers will gladly overlook the shooting woes if Traore continues to deliver decent numbers in several categories. He finished just three assists away from notching a double-double, something he hasn't accomplished since Feb. 9, and this was the second straight game in which he had at least 10 points and six assists. The rookie has started in every one of his 16 appearances since the All-Star break, and with Egor Demin (foot) out for the rest of the campaign, he should continue to see regular playing time in the final weeks of the regular season.